Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a "strong-buy" rating on the business services provider's stock.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

