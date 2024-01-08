Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:HSON opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.62.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
