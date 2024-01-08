Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Announces Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $66.11 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

HURC opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.45. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,427 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

