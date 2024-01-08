Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Announces Earnings Results

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $66.11 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.93%.
Hurco Companies Stock Performance
HURC opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.45. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.
Hurco Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.97%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hurco Companies Company Profile
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
