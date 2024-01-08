Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Announces $0.66 Dividend

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6576 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.
Iberdrola Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $52.60 on Monday. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07.
Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on Iberdrola
About Iberdrola
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iberdrola
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 6 Technology Verticals to Watch in 2024
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- IPO watch 2024: Which new stocks will hit the market?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Magnificent Seven stocks are approaching potential buy zones
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.