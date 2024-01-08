Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Announces $0.66 Dividend

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6576 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $52.60 on Monday. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iberdrola

About Iberdrola

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.