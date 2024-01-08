IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 177 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

AZO opened at $2,550.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,621.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,548.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.