IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 105,567 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,567 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $13,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 20.6% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 705,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,045,000 after purchasing an additional 120,627 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sempra by 122.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 645,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 354,940 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 100.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 86.7% in the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 72.2% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $76.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

