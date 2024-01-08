IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,998 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,530,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,372,000 after acquiring an additional 234,862 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 118.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $177.77 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $181.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average of $165.55.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

