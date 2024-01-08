IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.20. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.71 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,305,298 shares of company stock worth $178,852,472. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

