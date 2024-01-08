IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $14.76 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.30.

NASDAQ CME opened at $199.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.23 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day moving average is $204.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

