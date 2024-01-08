IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $15.26 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 50.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Shares of BX stock opened at $122.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.16.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

