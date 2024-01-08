IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

AJG opened at $225.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

