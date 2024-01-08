IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,664,947,000 after acquiring an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,784,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $167.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

