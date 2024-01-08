IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,321 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.07 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average of $79.85.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.