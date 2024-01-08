IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock worth $112,671,559. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $282.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The company has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

