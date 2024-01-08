Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $22,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after purchasing an additional 235,489 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,750,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,122,000 after purchasing an additional 140,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,930,000 after purchasing an additional 172,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

