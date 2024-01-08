Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires £5,005 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 3,250 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £5,005 ($6,373.36).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Odyssean Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 155.25 ($1.98) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £181.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,881.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.01. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 133 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.36).

