Insider Buying: Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Purchases £153.36 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,704 ($21.70) per share, with a total value of £153.36 ($195.29).
Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 4th, Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,608 ($20.48) per share, for a total transaction of £144.72 ($184.29).
Rathbones Group Trading Down 1.9 %
RAT stock opened at GBX 1,696 ($21.60) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,650.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,700.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. Rathbones Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,245 ($28.59). The firm has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,323.29, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Rathbones Group
Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.
