Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 312,442 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.