Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded at Barclays

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $148.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.79 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

