International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

