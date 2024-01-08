Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after acquiring an additional 251,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after purchasing an additional 563,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,531,642 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ opened at $19.23 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

