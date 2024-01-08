Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Stake Raised by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000.

BSJQ opened at $23.05 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1381 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

