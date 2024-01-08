Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 183,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 146,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PRF stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

