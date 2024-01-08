Invesco LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Invesco LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

