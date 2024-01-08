Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives $16.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. Invesco has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 83.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 251,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

