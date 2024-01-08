Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 81,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 71,442.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 47,152 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.