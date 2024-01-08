Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INVH. HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

