iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

