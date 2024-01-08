iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $381.23 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.49 and a 200 day moving average of $448.21. The company has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

