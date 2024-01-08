iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $381.23 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.