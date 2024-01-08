iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB opened at $92.97 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

