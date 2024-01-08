iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

