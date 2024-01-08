iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stake Raised by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $152.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.79. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

