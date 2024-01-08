iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,921,000 after purchasing an additional 345,991 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.06 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

