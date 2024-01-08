iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $114.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $117.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

