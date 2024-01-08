iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 237,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

BATS IFRA opened at $39.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

