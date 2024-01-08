iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 148.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $89.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

