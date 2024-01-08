Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Financial Comparison

Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX – Get Free Report) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Technologies and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Helix Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Technologies N/A N/A N/A Iveda Solutions -35.70% -36.68% -27.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Helix Technologies and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Iveda Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Iveda Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 383.79%. Given Iveda Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iveda Solutions is more favorable than Helix Technologies.

2.2% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helix Technologies and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iveda Solutions $7.59 million 1.31 -$3.35 million ($0.20) -3.10

Helix Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iveda Solutions.

Summary

Iveda Solutions beats Helix Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helix Technologies, Inc. provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process. Its security products and services include IP CCTV systems, intrusion alarm systems, perimeter alarm systems, access control, and security consulting. The company also provides physical security solutions, such as armed and unarmed guards, armored transport, background checks, investigations, and risk assessment, as well as armed transportation services. In addition, it operates Cannabase, an online community for registered legal cannabis license holders. Further, the company develops and licenses seed to sale cannabis compliance software to private-sector and public-sector clients that are involved in cannabis related operations; and offers on-going training, support, and software customization services. The company was formerly known as Helix TCS, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Technologies, Inc. in June 2020. Helix Technologies, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Iveda Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Iveda Solutions, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices; and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform. In addition, the company offers Utilus smart pole solution that consists of power and Internet with a communication network for the access and management of sensors and devices. It serves airports, commercial buildings, government customers, data centers, shopping centers, hotels, banks, and safe city projects. Iveda Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Mesa, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.