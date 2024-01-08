J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.74.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $189.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

