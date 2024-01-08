Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $52,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after acquiring an additional 490,623 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after acquiring an additional 433,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $166.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

