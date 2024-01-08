Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $83.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.