Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) vs. Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Head to Head Review

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Issuer Direct and Jade Art Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $23.51 million 2.63 $1.93 million $0.36 45.14 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Issuer Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Issuer Direct and Jade Art Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Issuer Direct presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.15%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 4.19% 11.59% 6.06% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Jade Art Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

