JB Capital LLC Has $288.74 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 24.4% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. JB Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $288,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $381.23 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

