Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $7.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $127,602.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 678,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 574.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $29,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

