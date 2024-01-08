Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $7.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2024

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $127,602.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 574.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 7,691,093 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $29,138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,408,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.13.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.