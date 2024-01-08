John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 56,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 177,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after buying an additional 42,398 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,959,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $92.05 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.95.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Report on JBT

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.