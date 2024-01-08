JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades agilon health (NYSE:AGL) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered agilon health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered agilon health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 0.53. agilon health has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Huntington National Bank grew its position in agilon health by 241.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in agilon health by 83.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 41.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

