KB Home (KBH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 10th. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $61.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.72. KB Home has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $63.53.

Get KB Home alerts:

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $26,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.