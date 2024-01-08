KE (NYSE:BEKE) & Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) Critical Survey

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) and Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Golden Gate Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get KE alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE 7.54% 9.37% 5.79% Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KE and Golden Gate Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $8.80 billion 2.15 -$200.96 million $0.65 23.45 Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Golden Gate Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KE.

36.9% of KE shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of KE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KE and Golden Gate Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 0 4 0 3.00 Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

KE presently has a consensus target price of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 59.94%. Given KE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KE is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Summary

KE beats Golden Gate Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services. The company provides Beike, an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services; Agent Cooperation Network, an operating system that fosters reciprocity and bonding among various service providers; SaaS Systems; owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; owns Deyou brand for connected brokerage stores; and other brands. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Golden Gate Partners

(Get Free Report)

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.