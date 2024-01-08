Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 208.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,236 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Kellanova worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after buying an additional 3,304,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at about $87,611,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 28.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at about $51,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $3,914,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,865,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,488,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 622,400 shares of company stock valued at $32,416,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of K stock opened at $56.66 on Monday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

