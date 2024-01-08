KeyCorp Boosts Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target to $5.00

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Absci alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Absci

Absci Stock Performance

ABSI stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Absci has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $336.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 1,535.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Absci

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Absci by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,920,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 309,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absci by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,034 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Absci by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 725,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Absci by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 124,449 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Absci by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.