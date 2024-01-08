KeyCorp Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $95.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower Trading Down 0.2 %

WELL stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46. Welltower has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $93.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 184.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 508.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 132,462.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,567 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

